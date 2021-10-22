Denis Villeneuve Wanted His ‘Dune’ Film to Follow Author Frank Herbert’s Vision

Media company Legendary Entertainment announced in Nov. 2016 that it had acquired the film and television motion picture rights to Dune from Frank’s estate, and just a month later, Variety reported that Villeneuve was in talks to direct a new Dune film. Villeneuve had told Variety just months prior that adapting Dune was a “longstanding dream” of his, one he didn’t think would succeed. By Jan. 2017, however, he had officially landed the job, with Brian announcing the news on Twitter.