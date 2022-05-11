Madonna Is Fully Exposed in Her NFT Collection Created with Beeple

Like Beeple’s NFT, Madonna’s non-fungible tokens will go up for auction on May 11, 2022, on the platform SuperRare. The Mother of Creation series was minted on May 10, 2022, by Madonna and there are three NFTs included in it.

Once the auction opens for bidding, collectors will be able to see what the starting price is for each NFT and the duration of each auction. It’s worth noting that SuperRare only allows auctions to run between 1 to 7 days.