Where Is Fyre Festival Fraudster Billy McFarland Now?

The Fyre Festival was touted as a luxury music festival that was supposed to take place in April and May 2018 on the Bahama island of Great Exuma. McFarland partnered with rapper Ja Rule to create the festival that promised big-name acts such as Blink 182, Pusha T, Migos, and Lil Yachty. To promote the event, McFarland enlisted social media influencers including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid. Tickets to the event cost anywhere from $1,000 to $12,000.