Here’s Why the Global Chip Shortage for Cars Could Last Until 2023

Carmakers such as Ford, Daimler, and Volkswagen have been hit hard by the global semiconductor chip shortage . The executives from each of these car companies have warned that the short supply of silicon chips is likely to persist.

Car manufacturers have idled plants, shut down manufacturing lines, and laid off employees, and sales have dropped significantly. Many people want to know when the chip shortage will end for the automotive industry.

Why is there a chip shortage for cars?

Car manufacturers use semiconductor chips for everything, from power steering and brake sensors to entertainment systems and parking cameras. The chip shortage for cars is largely the result of significant fluctuations in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased use of semiconductor chips in advanced cars.

Source: Pixabay

The events that led to the current chip shortage for cars began in the second quarter of 2020, when carmakers decreased production and chip procurement as the virus spread worldwide. At the same time, chipmakers reported an increase in demand for semiconductors used to support remote healthcare, virtual learning, and people working from home, all of which were essential during the pandemic.

The automotive industry has also been hit hard because of its cost-conscious nature. Chipmakers supplied a major chunk of semiconductors to the telecom and server industries because their gross margins are better.

Almost every automaker has experienced production delays and brief shutdowns while waiting for the chips required to complete building cars on the assembly line. Toyota will reduce production by 15 percent in Nov. 2021 because of the chip shortage. Ford is expected to produce 1 million fewer automobiles in 2021 than its average output. Carmakers are also facing supply chain issues with labor, transportation, and other materials.

