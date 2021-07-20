After Branson and Bezos, When Will Elon Musk Go to Space?

Sir Richard Branson, check. Jeff Bezos, check. Elon Musk is next, right? It seems like billionaires going to space are becoming a regular occurrence these days. Like the space race during the Cold War, the mega-wealthy have been in a race to get their rockets ready to launch them into the stratosphere. But the most outspoken billionaire and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, hasn't even indicated when he’ll go to space. Does Musk plan to go to space, and if so, when?