How to Invest in a SPAC Successfully — Timing Is Everything

However, the SPAC bubble has since burst, and most SPACs as well as de-SPACs, the companies that have merged with their targets, trade below the IPO price. This includes the SPACs from well-known sponsors like Bill Ackman and Chamath Palihapitiya, who earned the nickname “king of SPACs” for the multiple SPACs that he launched. While the SPAC bubble might have burst, you can still make some money in them if invested at the right time. When should you invest in a SPAC and when is it best to avoid the blank-check companies?