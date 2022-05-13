OTRA Stock Short Squeeze: See What’s Happening Before the Merger

OTRA stock was trading sharply higher in the early pre-market. However, the stock pared gains and was only slightly higher at the market open. In its updated SEC filing, OTRA said that “the Company has been made aware that certain holders of Class A Common Stock may request to change their election to have their shares redeemed, which the Company may allow. There can be no assurance, however, that such holders will request to change their election to redeem their shares or that the final number of shares redeemed will decrease.”