Could We Be Marching Toward Stagflation?

Given the similar factors between the 1970s and now, economists are predicting that the U.S, could again see stagflation. One of the most tell-tale signs of stagflation is a supply shock, and right now, the world is experiencing supply chain issues. The prices of oil prices and other raw materials are also rising, and the situation is being exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Economic growth is set to slow down in 2022.