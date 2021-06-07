What Is Sanshu Inu? Will It Reach 1 Cent?

Right now, Sanshu Inu is trading at $0.00000001 (yes, that’s seven zeros after the decimal, or one-hundred-millionth of a U.S. dollar). For the coin to reach a penny, it would need to grow by more than 100 million percent and expand its current $115 million market cap to one trillion dollars—and only Bitcoin has managed to reach that market cap so far.

For that reason, it’s pretty much impossible for Sanshu Inu to reach that price anytime soon. If Ethereum hasn’t gotten to a trillion-dollar market cap yet, why would Sanshu? However, even if it doesn't match Ethereum, Sanshu could still see a lot of growth. Tokens have skyrocketed over the past couple of months, with SafeMoon seeing 100-fold growth. I’m not convinced Sanshu will match SafeMoon, though I think a tenfold return is possible by the end of the year. It's also possible that it fails, though, like most meme coins.