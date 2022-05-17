From Billions to Broke: Binance’s LUNA Investment Tanks

Even though Binance lost nearly all of the $3 million in value on its original investment, the company may still have made out in the green. This is due to $10.3 million in rewards that Binance received. If the exchange was able to transfer enough in time to remain in the green on its cost basis, it’s all good. Zhao doesn’t seem to be phased either way, stating he had to check with his team to figure out where the company’s assets stand in regards to Luna and the Terra ecosystem as a whole.