What Is a Strawman Account? Beware — It's a Scam

The scheme claims that your Social Security Number is your account number and that you are entitled to redeem the account's value. Scammers use fraudulent financial documents referred to as sight drafts, bills of exchange, promissory bonds, indemnity bonds, offset bonds, or comptroller warrants to look legitimate. They also use official documents like IRS forms 1099, 1099-OID, and 8300 for purposes other than what they are intended for.