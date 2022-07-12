Ackman’s PSTH Shuts Down: Here’s What Will Happen to Your Money

In its stockholder letter, PSTH said, it has been “unsuccessful in consummating a deal over the last year largely due to the adverse market for SPAC merger transactions.” It cited the crash in de-SPACs and high redemption rates in SPAC mergers, in addition to the “risk and uncertainty created by the Investment Company Act litigation brought against PSTH, particularly when coupled with new SPAC rules proposed by the SEC on March 30, 2022.”