There Could Be Serious Repercussions for Not Paying Student Loans

Generally, for a direct subsidized or unsubsidized federal loan, you have a six-month grace period after your graduation when repayment starts. The loans become delinquent even if you are one day late for payment and will remain so until you pay the last due balance and any fees. You will be charged a late fee if you are 30 or more days late on a payment. Your loan account will be reported to major credit bureaus if your account remains delinquent for 90 days or more. If you don’t make a payment on your loan account within 270 days, your loan will enter into default.