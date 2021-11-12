MoviePass Is Coming Back—What Happened?

The return to Spikes's ownership brings MoviePass new life. After Spikes and his cofounder Hamet Watt developed the company together in 2011, it took six years for formerly public Helios and Matheson to purchase the brand. When Helios (HMNY) delisted in 2019, the subsidiary and parent company jointly filed for bankruptcy the following year. MoviePass was reportedly under investigation and paid $400,000 to the FTC.