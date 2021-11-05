The “Alvin and the Chipmunks” Franchise Is on Sale for $300 Million

The holiday season is approaching, which is usually the time where Alvin and the Chipmunks movies, songs, and TV shows are most popular. However, the franchise might be under new management for the holidays, as the owner is looking to sell the intellectual property of Alvin and the Chipmunks. Bagdasarian Productions, the company that owns the Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise, is looking to sell it for approximately $300 million.

ViacomCBS is reportedly one of the leading candidates to purchase the franchise, as it has been looking to strengthen the catalog of its streaming services. The Bagdasarian family has entertained the idea of selling the franchise for years but now seems serious about selling it.

Alvin, Theodore, and Simon are currently up for sale. Bagdasarian Productions, the company that owns the musical trio, is looking to sell all assets relating to Alvin and the Chipmunks, including music, stories, and more. pic.twitter.com/8iQBpltaPL

The company was originally owned by Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., and was called "Bagdasarian Film Corporation." His son took over the company and become president in 1972 after his father’s death, changing the name from "Bagdasarian Films" to "Bagdasarian Productions."

The Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise is owned by Bagdasarian Productions, a production company based in California. The company is owned by Ross Bagdasarian, Jr., and his wife, Janice Karman, who serves as co-president.

Who is the Bagdasarian family?

The franchise evolved and grew into the global giant it is today with the help of Ross Bagdasarian, Jr., and his wife, but it was Bagdasarian, Sr., who started it all. The father created music records using his voice and sped it up to give it the signature “chipmunk” sound.

Article continues below advertisement

He would go by the name of "David Seville" in the music industry, the name used for the main character of the latest Alvin and the Chipmunk movies, and the role played by famous actor Jason Lee. In 1958, he released the first official record of the Chipmunks, "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)," which was the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks and is still played around when the holiday season arrives.