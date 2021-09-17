Protect Trademarks in Up to 124 Countries With Just One Application

If you’re a business owner in the U.S., you might know that you can register a trademark with the USPTO (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office), which is an agency with the Department of Commerce. So, how do you trademark a name internationally?

Unfortunately, there isn't an “international trademark” recognized everywhere in the world, as Jane Haskins, Esq., explained on LegalZoom. “To protect your trademark abroad, you need to register it with the foreign countries where you want protection,” Haskins adds.