AMC Theaters Will Now Accept Crypto—Here's What You Need to Know

Earlier in August, AMC Theaters jumped on the crypto bandwagon by announcing that it would accept Bitcoin for paymen t. On Sept. 16, AMC Theaters announced that it will accept crypto beyond Bitcoin including Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Interestingly, the news comes at a time when there's still contention on crypto regulation. For AMC CEO Adam Aron , this move aligns with the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Having worked with investment firm Centricus, Aron started deepening his knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Recognizing the potential financial benefit of integrating and implementing crypto into AMC's business model, Aron is "...intrigued by lucrative business [opportunities]."

When will AMC start accepting crypto as a form of payment?

On Twitter, Aron tweeted to all "crypto enthusiasts" that the now crypto-friendly theater will start accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment by the end of the year. Some people reacted positively to the progress towards accepting cryptocurrency, while other people criticized the coins that were selected.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021 Source: Twitter: (@CEOAdam)

Those who shared the sentiment were surprised that of the coins selected, meme token Dogecoin didn't make the list. Allegedly, some people said that this is the "spirit of AMC." Detractors think that AMC is "out of touch" with its consumer base and didn't stay true to its meme-like essence, in "...choosing Litecoin over Dogecoin."

Understandably so, other critics are more concerned about the environmental impacts of crypto. Given that there are layer-2 solutions working to implement PoS (proof of stake) protocols as opposed to the energy-draining PoW (proof of work), perhaps a shift will be made towards more adoption.