Why the SEC Is Investigating Uniswap, Crypto Crackdown Begins

Launched in 2018, Uniswap has come a long way. Three versions of the platform have been released to improve the overall functionality. Hitting trading volumes of a little over 1 billion, there are massive amounts of capital circulating, which heightens the attention towards it.

Interestingly enough, the reports of the investigation come after the SEC announced the use of a crypto analytics company AnChain.AI. This technology will be used to provide regulators with blockchain data and technology to analyze smart contracts. While the investigation is still “in its early stages and may not produce any formal allegations of wrongdoing,” one thing is for sure. Gensler isn't stepping down in arguing that DeFi projects like Uniswap fall under the radar in terms of regulation and he's adamant against that.