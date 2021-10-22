Who Owns ‘Dune’ Production Company Legendary Pictures?

After collecting promising ticket sales internationally, Dune: Part One will open in 4,100 theatres in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 22, 2021. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the movie with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, Dune is adapted from the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The movie was produced by Warner Bros. and a lesser-known company, Legendary Pictures. Who owns Legendary?