Former Students Say Jill Biden Is a 'Genuine' and 'Engaging' Teacher

“I told you, Rita, a long time ago, I think, that I would never waste my platform,” she said to CBS News’ Rita Braver recently. “And if I can help in any way with this pandemic, if I can help to heal this nation, I want to be in, I want to do this.”

That day, Biden was flying to Oklahoma to meet with the governor and then driving an hour to visit members of the Cherokee Nation.

“How can you not keep pushing forward every day, to try to make a difference and change people’s lives, right?” she said.