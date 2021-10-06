Does President Joe Biden Really Owe Back Taxes? White House Responds

President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda costs $0. The plan ensures corporations and the super wealthy pay their fair share — and will use that revenue to lower costs and cut taxes for middle class families. No one making less than $400K a year will see their taxes go up.

Through various strategies, Biden plans to clamp down on back taxes in the U.S. in 2022. He has reserved funds for the IRS to spend tracking down cryptocurrency capital gains. He wants to target billionaires, corporations, and other wealthy individuals and institutions likely to practice tax avoidance strategies. Biden wants to close the gap in the U.S. budget. Meanwhile, he has proposed higher taxes for rich people and companies.