Is There a Mileage Tax in Biden's $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill?

Biden’s infrastructure plan doesn’t impose a new mileage tax on drivers. Instead, the bill proposes a “national motor vehicle per-mile user fee” pilot project to examine the impacts of a mileage tax. If the bill is approved, pilot participants will be required to keep track of how many miles they travel and pay fees depending on those miles.

Enrollment would be optional and participants would be reimbursed for the fees they paid. Participants would continue to pay the traditional gasoline tax, but would also start paying a per-mile user charge set by the Treasury Department. If the bill is passed as is, up to $125 million would be spent on the five-year pilot project, which will run through the summer of 2026.