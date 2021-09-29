What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times .

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has received U.S. Senate approval includes a pilot program for a vehicle mileage tax . This program to test out the viability of a mileage tax will cost $125 million . If the bill passes, the vehicle mileage tax would still only be a pilot program. It wouldn't be implemented across the board yet.

How would a vehicle mileage tax work?

The vehicle mileage tax charges drivers a fee based on the number of miles they drive. These taxes might be charged on a quarterly or annual basis. Every driver in the country would pay fees depending on their miles traveled over a certain period.

The current infrastructure bill at stake provides $10 million annually from 2022 until 2026 to fund this pilot program for the vehicle mileage tax nationwide. In addition, the federal government will provide a total of $75 million to state, local, and regional transportation agencies during that time period, or $15 million per year.

Article continues below advertisement

A VMT (vehicle miles traveled) tax would be carried out by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The program would rely on volunteers who are willing to use GPS and other mileage-tracking apps or devices to record their total miles throughout the pilot program.

According to an MSN report, every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico must have volunteers involved in the pilot program.

Article continues below advertisement

It isn't known yet whether variations might be made to the program, like different fees for commercial versus passenger vehicles, different fees based on vehicle weight, or different fees based on time of day or type of road. The pilot program could reveal which of these might improve the efficacy of the mileage tax.

Source: Pixabay