Here’s Why and How Billionaires Pay Less Tax

Former president Donald Trump had a problem with the tax code and overhauled it in 2017. President Biden also feels the tax code needs revision. The neverending tax debate is now centered on how much the rich pay in taxes.

America has many wealthy people, including Jeff Bezos , Elon Musk , Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Amid the worsening income inequality, many have wondered whether the rich pay their fair share of the tax.

How much do the rich get taxed?

Every year, Americans have a date with the taxman and have to file their tax returns. Those who paid excess can claim a tax refund, which they could then spend on living expenses or invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

There is a saying that to whom much is given, much is required. In America, the tax system is designed so that the more money you make, the more you need to pay in taxes. It should be fair, but many feel the system isn't.

The United States has a progressive tax system. Everyone agrees:



Bottom 50% vs Top 1%



Auten-Splinter 2015: 12.9% vs 44.5%

Piketty-Saez-Zucman 2014: 24.4% vs 36.4%

Saez-Zucman 2018:24.2% vs 30.1%



Bottom 20% vs Top 1%



ITEP 2019: 20.2% vs 33.7%

CBO/ITEP 2016: 13.1% vs 40.7% pic.twitter.com/TWGZFIdPnD — Jeremy Horpedahl 🍞🔕 (@jmhorp) October 16, 2019

The IRS taxes both the money you make from salaries or wages and profits from investments. Earnings from jobs are currently taxed at between 10 and 37 percent. Capital gains or profit from investments are taxed at a maximum rate of 20 percent.

When we say “tax the rich,” we mean nesting-doll yacht rich. For-profit prison rich. Betsy DeVos, student-loan-shark rich.



Trick-the-country-into-war rich. Subsidizing-workforce-w-food-stamps rich.



Because THAT kind of rich is simply not good for society, & it’s like 10 people. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2019

I’m sick and tired of the super-wealthy and giant corporations not paying their fair share in taxes.



It’s time for it to change. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2021

