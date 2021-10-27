How Biden Plans to Address the Teacher Shortage in the U.S.

Currently, the U.S. is facing a shortage of many things including food , computer chips, lumber, truck drivers , and so on. Along with other skilled workers, one group that seems to be in short supply in the U.S. is teachers. Is there really a teacher shortage in the U.S .?

A teacher shortage is basically an inability to staff vacancies at current wages with qualified individuals in the fields needed. The shortage has serious consequences because it threatens students’ ability to learn.

How severe is the teacher shortage in the U.S.?

According to 2018 studies, there was a shortage of around 112,000 teachers in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation worse. According to national polling by a prominent national teachers union, nearly one in three teachers said that COVID-19 has made them more likely to resign or retire early. Schools demanded that teachers return to school in person when the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t ended yet, so many of them chose to resign or retire.

The demand for teachers has exceeded the supply in the U.S. since 2010. The projected number of retirements and pandemic-related and burnout-related exits from the field in the coming years far exceeds the declining number of students pursuing teaching preparation programs. According to government data, between 2016 and 2026, more than 270,000 public school teachers are projected to leave the profession.

