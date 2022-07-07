Is There a Charge-Off on Your Credit Report? How to Deal With It

Like any other late payment or payment default, a charge-off generally remains on your credit report for a period of up to seven years. A charge-off means that you haven't been able to honor your financial commitment, which is obviously negative for your credit score. In fact, a charge-off could be extremely damaging to your score and could significantly impact your ability to borrow in the future. If the charge-off is followed by a lawsuit and a judgment, your score could fall more.