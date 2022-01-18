Why Were Credit Scores Created? How People Used to Get Loans

When the decision was made, FICO scores started being used for credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, and auto loans. In 2006, the VantageScore credit score started being used as an alternative to FICO reporting. The first versions of the VantageScore had a range from 501–990, but the most recent versions have a score of 300–850, which is the same as FICO’s range. The main difference between Vantage and FICO is how each score is categorized.