Shopping for a Personal Loan? Here’s What Credit Score You Might Need

Credit scores are three-digit numbers used to determine whether your credit cards and loan requests will be approved or denied. These scores, which typically range from 300 to 850, represent your ability to pay back a loan. Credit scores fall into four categories:

Excellent: 720–850.

Good: 690–719.

Fair: 630–689.

Poor: 629 or below.

Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, the three main credit bureaus, report scores based on their individual models.