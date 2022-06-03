What Colleges Are Corinthian? Education Department Announces Loan Forgiveness

There aren’t any Corinthian Colleges still in business today. Most of the colleges, both in the U.S. and Canada, were closed or sold by 2015. At one time, the college operated campuses under the names Everest College, Heald College, and WyoTech. The Corinthian-associated campuses offered diploma and degree programs in healthcare, business, criminal justice, construction, IT, and transportation technology and maintenance.