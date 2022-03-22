Education Department Says 100,000 Student Loan Borrowers Now Eligible for Debt Relief

Because of that temporary waiver, all payments from borrowers working for qualifying employers are eligible for the PSLF program, not just payments to a direct loan as part of an income-driven repayment plan, reports CNN. Many borrowers don’t have to take action for the Department of Education to adjust their payment tally, but those who have older Federal Family Education Loans must consolidate them into Direct Loans, and those with Direct Loans who haven’t certified their employment must certify it.