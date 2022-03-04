Elizabeth Holmes Tried to Get Sorority Sisters’ Support at Her Fraud Trial

Just like the ABC Audio podcast on which it is based, Hulu’s new miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes is titled The Dropout, a reference to Holmes’ status as a former Stanford University student. (The title might also be a pun referring to Theranos’ now-debunked claims of diagnoses based on just a few drops of blood.)

Holmes attended Stanford starting in 2002 but dropped out to focus on Theranos during her sophomore year. And she was in a sorority at the college, too.