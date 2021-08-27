Warren Buffett's Father Gave Him the Best Advice He Ever Got

The “Oracle of Omaha,” born in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 30, 1930, is the youngest of Howard and Leila Buffett’s three children.

According to CNBC, Buffett started his business career at age 6 and sold chewing gum and Coca-Cola door to door. After his family moved to Washington, D.C., a then 13-year-old Buffett started delivering The Washington Post. By age 15, he had earned $2,000 delivering newspapers and he invested $1,200 in a 40-acre Nebraska farm.