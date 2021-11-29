VVS Finance Gains Traction on Social Media, Outlook Isn't Convincing

VVS Finance is a decentralized exchange that uses AMM (automated market-making), which is natively built on the Cronos platform. VVS Finance intends to challenge Yearn Finance, Clover Finance, and DFI Money. Its trading platform is similar to Uniswap. VVS Finance is also being referred to as "the Uniswap of Crypto.com (Cronos)." Users can swap between two supported tokens by paying a swap fee, which is close to 0.3 percent currently. VVS Finance is governed by its native token, VVS.