Vita Coco Is Moving Toward a $100 Million IPO, Date and Price to Come

The parent company of Vita Coco, known for being the top coconut-water supplier, has filed for a $100 million IPO, according to sources. Vita Coco , founded in 2004, is owned by the parent company All Market Inc ., also known as All Market Brands.

The plant-based beverage market was about $11 billion globally in 2018—a figure that's expected to grow to $20 billion by 2023. In 2020, Vita Coco’s U.S. coconut water sales totaled about $160 million, down from over $200 million in 2017. When will Vita Coco go public?

Vita Coco's history

Vita Coco is the top coconut water brand in the overall Vita Coco portfolio. The company also produces Runa, which is a plant-based energy drink. Ever & Ever is its water brand distinguished by its sustainable packaging. A recently launched product for Vita Coco is PWR LIFT, which is a flavored water infused with protein.

All Market Brands was co-founded in 2004 by Ira Liran and CEO Michael Kirban. In June 2021, All Market Brands, the parent company of Vita Coco, announced that it was converting to a PBC (Public Benefit Corporation). Essentially, this means that it's a for-profit company that also has a stated purpose-filled mission beyond ROI for stakeholders.

In June, Kirban said, “Our values have always been a reflection of those of our consumers. It’s in our DNA to not only do what feels good, but what feels right,” according to BusinessWire.

Part of the company’s commitment to social good is carried out via its Vita Coco Project, which was founded in 2014. “With our Give, Grow, Guide philosophy, we work to help these coconut farmers increase their annual yield, diversify their crops, and grow sustainably.” Educational scholarships and building new schools are also included in the project.