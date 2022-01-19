Verdant Earth Technologies Faces Competitors in Renewable Energy

However, Verdant Earth's success hinges on its ability to surpass regulatory hurdles that it hasn't fully achieved yet. In the energy sector, price and capability are one thing, but governmental allowance is another. Even if (or, some might say, when) Verdant Earth does succeed, it’s going to be a while until the company is able to turn a profit. Shareholders should know that this is true impact investing. You're investing for the future impact that hasn't materialized yet.