Uniswap (UNI) Crypto Price Prediction: What to Expect in 5 Years

Uniswap (UNI) crypto has pulled back more than 60 percent from its all-time high of $45 achieved in May. What’s Uniswap's price prediction and can it go up to $100?

Before assessing Uniswap’s price prospects, it’s important to understand the crypto because not all crypto projects will suit an investor’s taste. Uniswap is a platform for swapping a variety of cryptocurrencies . Its service provides liquidity and facilitates trading in cryptocurrencies. The demand for Uniswap’s service is increasing alongside the growing popularity of DeFi products. Uniswap’s official cryptocurrency is the UNI token.

Some 575 million Uniswap tokens are circulating currently. Uniswap’s supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a perpetual supply limit of 21 million coins, Uniswap’s supply cap is temporary. In four years, Uniswap's supply won't be fixed, although inflation will be minimal at the rate of 2 percent.

Amid these positive developments, investors want to know UNI token’s price prediction. According to WalletInvestor, Uniswap's price will reach $63 a year from now, which implies 270 percent upside potential to the current price. In five years, WalletInvestor sees UNI token's price surpassing $245, which suggests a 1,300 percent upside.

There has been plenty of good news about Uniswap recently. For example, the project hired former BlackRock executive Mary-Catherine Lader as its first COO. Lader’s experience and network are expected to help accelerate Uniswap’s growth. Also, CoinMarketCap launched a token swap feature using Uniswap’s technology.

Crypto may look like a speculative casino from the outside. But that distracts many from the deeper truth: the casino is a trojan horse with a new financial system hidden inside.

The crypto’s monthly gains over the past year have averaged 40 percent. If it maintains that momentum, UNI coin could reach $100 by the end of 2021. If the monthly growth rate slows to 10 percent, Uniswap could hit that price milestone around mid-2022.

UNI token hitting $100 would be a major milestone for the Uniswap community and could make many investors millionaires. How soon can the crypto get there? To get to $100, Uniswap will need to raise 500 percent over its current price.

Is Uniswap a good investment?

Some investors have made good profits with Uniswap token. The crypto is up 250 percent in 2021 and more than 500 percent over the past year. Bargain hunters have particularly made a killing with UNI token. In September 2020, the crypto fell to what still persists as its all-time low at $0.419.

The decline caused some investors to flee but others stayed put and accumulated the dip. Looking back, they have every reason to smile. Even at the current price that reflects a sharp pullback from the peak, investors who bought the dip in UNI token at that time have seen their money grow more than 4,000 percent.

