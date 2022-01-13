There are various gaming platforms in the metaverse, and in-game NFTs for some of the top ones, such as Sandbox and Gala Games, have become fairly expensive. Newer metaverse projects such as UFO Gaming can offer NFT gamers the opportunity to invest in a platform in its early stages at lower costs. Fans of the UFO Gaming platform predict its token could take off this year.UFO Gaming became the first blockchain gaming company to enter the e-sports industry in Nov. 2021. The platform launched a tournament for popular mobile game Apex Legends, providing a $10,000 prize pool for the winners. The tournament, hosted by popular gaming streamers, was a success and over 600 people signed up.What's UFO Gaming?UFO Gaming, a P2E (play-to-earn) metaverse, offers various games where players can earn rewards. Reflecting its outer space theme, the metaverse is called the Dark Metaverse.The Dark Metaverse will consist of planets, where each planet is its own game and has unique features and in-game rewards. On each planet, users will be able to purchase real estate, characters, in-game wearables, and more through NFTs. The platform will also have an NFT marketplace.UFO Gaming is similar to Gala Games, another metaverse that offers different game worlds. Like Gala Games, UFO Gaming is built on the Ethereum blockchain. UFO has partnered with various gaming companies to develop its metaverse, and the platform wants to adopt classic games into its network. According to a public release by the company, UFO Gaming has reached a market capitalization of $1 billion.What's "Super Galactic"?UFO’s first metaverse game will be Super Galactic, a RPG/arcade game that allows players to earn and collect in-game rewards. Players will be able to breed super-soldier NFTs and put them to battle for rewards. These NFTs are called UFOeps, and players are required to have one in order to play Super Galactic. The company claims that there are zero gas fees for minting these digital collectibles, and they can be exchanged for other assets.The metaverse gaming platform expects to launch Super Galactic in the first quarter of 2022 and have a virtual land sale for that planet. The official Dark Metaverse and other games are set to launch later this year. There will be only 10,000 NFT characters available for the Super Galactic game.What's the UFO coin?There are three types of tokens in the UFO ecosystem: UFOs, Plasma Points, and UAPs. UFOs will be the primary token and used interchangeably in all planets in the Dark Metaverse. Meanwhile, Plasma Points, needed to purchase soldier NFTs, can be earned by staking UFO in the platform’s future staking dApp, the Cosmos.UAP can be earned through in-game quests and missions, and players must have UAP in order to breed soldiers in the game. UFO Gaming claims that the easiest way to earn Plasma Points and UAP is by staking UFO in the Cosmos.UFO Gaming's crypto price predictionUFO is currently at around $0.000018, and Wallet Investor predicts it will reach $0.000064 within a year. In Dec. 2021, the coin fell over 50 percent. Considering UFO Gaming's partnerships, its coin looks promising in the long run.