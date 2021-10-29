Udemy's Stock Forecast: Should You Buy the UDMY IPO?

There's been a flurry of new listings this week and the earnings calendar has been full, keeping markets busy. Online learning company Udemy has also priced its IPO and is set to begin trading on Oct. 29, 2021. What’s the forecast for the stock? Should you buy the IPO?

This year is expected to be a record year for U.S. IPOs in terms of the total capital raised, and in terms of the number of IPOs, it's expected to be the biggest year since 2000. However, many see similarities between the current market euphoria and the dot-com boom, anD some companies have withdrawn their IPO amid poor response from investors.