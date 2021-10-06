Pandemic Winner Udemy Files for IPO: Key Details and Forecast, Explained

In 2020, Udemy’s revenue rose 55.6 percent to $429.9 million, and in the first six months of 2021, its revenue rose 24.5 percent to $250.6 million. That slower growth doesn't come as a surprise—a lot of companies fueled by the pandemic in 2020 are now slowing down. These include Amazon, which missed its Q2 2021 sales estimates and provided weak guidance for the third quarter. Several other listed U.S. companies have warned that growth in the back half of 2021 will be slower than last year's.