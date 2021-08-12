Why is Amazon Stock Going Down and Should You Buy or Sell AMZN Now?

Amazon stock was trading flat in the early price action on Aug. 12 and is up only about 3 percent for the year. It has fallen over 13 percent from the 52-week highs and is the second-worst performing FAANG stock of 2021. Why is AMZN stock going down and should you buy or sell it now?

Amazon stock has largely traded sideways over the last year. As the rally in “stay-at-home” stocks faltered, AMZN has also looked weak. Investors have instead pivoted towards cyclical and value stocks.

To be sure, it's largely accepted that the boom of 2020 for companies like AMZN wasn’t sustainable. The company also referred to tougher year-over-year comparisons in the back half of 2021 alluding to the pandemic-driven high growth rates of 2020.

It was the first revenue miss from the company in three years. To make matters worse, its Q3 2021 guidance also fell short of estimates. Markets saw the tepid guidance as a sign that the high growth rates of 2020 are over for Amazon.

Firstly, there has been a visible shift from growth names to value stocks and Amazon ticks the wrong boxes. Also, from a company-specific perspective, Amazon’s Q2 2021 earnings disappointed markets. While the company posted better-than-expected profits, its revenue growth was below what analysts were expecting.

AMZN stock forecast

Wall Street analysts are quite bullish on AMZN stock and all 30 analysts polled by TipRanks gave rated it as a “buy” or some equivalent. Its average target price of $4,214.3 is a premium of 28.5 percent above current prices. Meanwhile, while Amazon stock has seen a sell-off after the earnings, several brokerages have reiterated their bullish bets on the stocks.

Cowen, for instance, reiterated its “overweight” rating and said that it sees the $1.2 trillion grocery market in the U.S. as a key driver for Amazon. Morgan Stanley also reiterated its “overweight” rating on AMZN and is particularly bullish on the massive investments that the company is making in logistics.

“While we believe part of this investment is related to ‘catching up’ to outsized demand from 2020, we believe part of it is related to new initiatives to drive continued durable multi-year growth,” said Morgan Stanley in its note.

Stock performance this year:



AMC: +1,605%

GameStop: +768%

Moderna: +353%

Bath & Body Works: +105%

MicroStrategy: +94%

BlackBerry: +59%

Google: +58%

Nvidia: +55%

Virgin Galactic: +42%

Square: +28%

Twitter: +23%

Nike: +22%

PayPal: +18%

DraftKings: +14%

Apple: +11%

Amazon: +3% — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 10, 2021