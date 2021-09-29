Lucid (LCID) Shares Are Rising—Should You Sell or Buy More?

Lucid has received orders for more 13,000 cars. The exclusive Air Dream Edition car is fully booked already. Lucid’s other car models available for reservation are Air Pure, Air Touring, and Air Grand Touring.

The Air Pure model will cost $77,400 and you need to make a $300 deposit to reserve it. The Air Touring and Air Grand Touring will cost $95,000 and $139,000 respectively, and both require $1,000 deposit for booking.