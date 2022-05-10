Tesla Shanghai Supply Chain Issues Cause Another Production Halt — Will It Last?

The current pause is Tesla’s third this year for its Shanghai location. The plant shut down briefly in early March due to COVID-19. In late March, the EV giant paused Shanghai production due to the city’s strict COVID-19 lockdown protocols. Reopening in late April, the plant was back up to producing about 1,000 vehicles per month, which is nowhere near top capacity. Now, the plant has paused again, this time for supply chain bottlenecks.