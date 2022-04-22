China's 'Zero COVID' Policy Lockdown Creates Bottleneck at Shanghai Ports

The initial lockdown was meant to be staggered, but as cases continued to rise, the government threw away its staggered approach by forbidding people to leave their neighborhoods unless it was to get tested. Anger brewed among residents since they didn't have access to food or medical treatment. But even as China reportedly began to relax the lockdown measures (so people could return to work) businesses are still struggling to get workers in. In China, 90 percent of the trucks aren't in operation.