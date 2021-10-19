Why Are Cargo Ships Still Waiting to Dock — And What Steps Are Underway to Address the Backlog?

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach alone account for nearly 40 percent of all shipping containers that enter the United States. That 40 percent has never been felt nearly as hard as it is now. As of today there are now a total of 100 cargo ships waiting to dock between Los Angeles and Long Beach. So, why are the ports so backed up?

Mario Cordero, executive director of the port of Long Beach, stated in an interview with NPR that, long before the pandemic, he advocated for “extended gates” and felt that was one of the largest issues when it came to port efficiency. He also mentioned that operating around the clock would allow the port to match the efficiency of its biggest origin point, China, where ports, carriers, and warehouses all operate on a 24-hour basis.

This severe bottleneck at the ports starts with massive supply chain issues. From high COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County over the course of the pandemic to labor shortages, it was uncertain how these massive Southern California ports were expected to recover.

Biden's 24-hour solution has faced logistical pushbacks.

It seemed as though Cordero would see his wishes actualized when just this past week on October 13, President Biden announced Los Angeles would now be operating on a 24/7 schedule. This change would be alongside the Long Beach ports, which had recently begun doing the same. While this would seem like a natural and reasonable solution to relieve port congestion, the decision was met with heavy pushback.

Though there are sufficient workers moving to unload ships, there are not enough truckers or warehouse employees to match the demand. How can the weight shift if warehouses and truckers aren't willing to work on the same schedule? Moreover, how can these entities make the shift when current employees are experiencing burnout?

The effort to relieve port congestion is also hindered by workers' reluctance to leave their homes, even if they are armed with the COVID-19 vaccine. It is estimated that from the beginning of the pandemic to now, over 20,000 people have died in Los Angeles County alone. Wage increases aren't enough to lure more drivers to work long hours and risk greater exposure to COVID-19 and its variants. Additionally, those who have continued to work throughout the pandemic simply feel overworked, and the promise of higher wages may not be enough to convince them to stay or take on more hours.

