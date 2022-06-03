Elon Musk Plans to Cut Tesla Jobs by 10 Percent, Layoffs Are Coming

German employees also have the support of their union, IG Metall. IG Metall is one of the top unions in the country. It represents many employees that work in the automotive and industrial sectors. Currently, there are approximately 4,000 Tesla employees in Berlin, with the company aiming to eventually reach 12,000. With staff members not wanting to make a return and IG Metall showing full support, Musk’s mandate may not have any impact in that region.