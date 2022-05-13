Suzanne Malveaux’s Partner Is Now the White House Press Secretary, but CNN Has a Plan

According to Women’s Health, Malveaux previously covered White House news while Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama held the Oval Office, but she won’t be on that beat now.

“Suzanne Malveaux will continue in her role as CNN National Correspondent covering national/international news and cultural events but will not cover politics, Capitol Hill, or the White House while Karine Jean-Pierre is serving as White House Press Secretary,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told the magazine in a statement.