Is SUKU Crypto Still a Good Investment? Price Prediction, Explained

If anyone wonders whether there are still opportunities to make money with cryptocurrencies, you might want to take a look at what Andreessen Horowitz veteran Katie Haun is doing. Haun has been part of the team leading the venture capital firm’s crypto investments, but she's leaving to set up her own $1 billion crypto fund with a focus on Web 3.0. Haun’s net worth is estimated at more than $80 million. Before turning into a venture capitalist, Haun worked for many years as a federal prosecutor.