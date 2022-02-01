What Are Structured Notes, and How Do They Work?

Say a bank offers a three-year note tied to Tesla stock. The arrangement may be that investors earn an annual yield of 10 percent on their invested amount as long as the stock doesn’t drop more than 30 percent from the date of issue. It means that if Tesla dropped 20 percent over that period, you’ll get back your principal amount and the accrued interests. But if you bought Tesla stock directly, you’d lose 20 percent of your investment.