5 Stock Market Correction Buys Amid Winter Blues

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down 16.07 percent YTD—a bear run that’s right in line with the latest market correction. The semiconductor company’s stock has been hot for years (with more than 1,000 percent growth since 2017) and steadfast demand for its chips and metaverse ventures suggests that the trend will likely continue. The stock price is at its early fourth quarter of 2021 levels and might not stay that way for long.