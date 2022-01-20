Where Do You Find a Company’s Retained Earnings on Its Balance Sheet?

Tesla is one example of a growth company that doesn't currently pay dividends and doesn't intend to do so anytime soon. On its website, the company states, “Tesla has never declared dividends on our common stock. We intend on retaining all future earnings to finance future growth and therefore, do not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future.” Amazon, apart from sporadically buying back shares, doesn’t pay dividends, either. Its first preference is to invest in growth.